Beer lovers rejoice as BrewLDN 2021 lands in the capital this week, offering an all-encompassing session of beer discovery, world class DJs, and street eats at Printworks.

This year’s vast gathering will see the biggest collection of craft breweries to take part in a UK beer event since BrewLDN’s inaugural festival in February 2020, with more than 50 new breweries having been announced. These will operate alongside gourmet tasting experiences from plant-based Beyond Meat and custom cheesecake leaders Pleesecakes. There’ll also be street food from Club Mexicana, Da Fish Ting, Born & Raised, and Only Jerkin.

All bases are covered at BrewLDN Festival, from alcohol-free to female-led brews, hoppy swills to lighter ales. The likes of Big Hug Brewing help to support homeless charities with their easy-drinking, balanced 4.6 per cent Pave The Way Pale Ale, while Gosnells of London make session meads – lighter, drier and designed to be drunk with food much like a beer or a cider.

A wealth of world-renowned international brew houses will also be on hand, including Hong Kong’s Gweilo Beer, Voodoo Ranger from Colorado, and Haacht Brewery Belgium. Local British breweries including York’s Brew York, Glen Affric in Birkenhead, and Scotland’s Overtone Brewing Co., Innis & Gunn and Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing will also be in attendance.

London is proudly represented by Five Points, Laine Brew, Wild Card, People’s Captain, Pillars, Signature, Lucky Saint, Gorgeous, Exale, The Pretty Decent Beer Co., and many more.

© Photography by Khris Cowley for Here & Now (fb.com/wearehereandnow)

But if spirits are more your thing, East London Liquor Co will host their own party, with their own sound system, showcasing their East London Gin, London Rye Whiskey, and Vodka all distilled in London. You’ll be able to sample the liquors in cocktails and pre-mixed cans featuring flavours like Vodka & Rhubarb, Rum & Ginger, and Gin & Tonic; as well as in an exclusive frozen range created for BrewLDN including the SnowGroni and FroRumFashioned.

“BrewLDN are pleased to announce that the dates of our 2021 festival remain unaffected. Everyone working in events has suffered during the last year and we’ve been incredibly nervous about our survival prospects,” said Chris Bayliss, Co-Founder BrewLDN.

“We are extremely grateful that we are able to host the first beer festival and trade show of 2021 at Printworks this month.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the confidence shown by our customers and ticket sales are ahead of any previous year.

“We also want to salute the small independent breweries, as we welcome 50 more of them to the festival this year; they have committed to taking part, sharing their products and moving forward in this incredibly positive way,” he added.

It all takes place across expansive indoor and outdoor spaces at Printworks London from Thursday 29th to Saturday 31st July. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the BrewLDN website.

