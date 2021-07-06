













Enjoying a cold bottle of beer with your slice of pizza definitely doesn’t violate the Italian Food Rule: Wine or water, nothing else, because pizza technically is not a meal. So, it comes as no surprise that London-based pizzeria Zia Lucia have gone one step further and created their own beer.

The much-loved neighbourhood pizza brand recently celebrated their 5th birthday and has collaborated with Laine Brew Co to ensure customers can enjoy a unique beer that complements Zia’s ever-popular four different types of dough.

Birra Cabriolè is the brainchild of Zia Lucia founders Claudio and Gianluca and is inspired by their love of Southern Italy’s coastline. By enjoying the brightly-coloured bottles of this refreshing and crisp unfiltered lager, Claudio and Gianluca hope to evoke the feeling of drinking a crisp, refreshing beer at sunset after a long hot day at the beach.

Birra Cabriolè is a perfect combination of the great British craftsmanship in the making of world-class beers with the Italian passion for genuine taste – and it certainly tastes good with a few slices of pizza. Brewed exclusively by the brewmasters at Laine Brew Co, Birra Cabriolè is available in all Zia Lucia and Berto’s restaurants as well as in Laine Brew pubs across the UK.

“Laine has been a loyal business partner to date. We share the same principles and values and we are both highly ambitious and like to experiment new things together,” Gianluca and Claudio said.

“We genuinely hope that Birra Cabriolè and its success is just the beginning of a longer, deeper business relationship. We have some cool ideas in mind so let’s hope they will become reality in the near future.”

Gavin George, CEO of Laine Pub Company Ltd, added: “Working with Zia Lucia to create this wonderful beer has been a very positive experience for the Laine team.

“Given we knew how passionate they were about the quality and originality of both the taste of their food and the experience they give their customers, it was no surprise to us that this passion translated to the development of their beer.

“Gianluca and Claudio wanted to create a lager that both complemented their food perfectly and captured the essence of Italy in an original yet authentic way. Their enthusiasm and determination to achieve this has been a pleasure to experience.”

Zia Lucia currently has five locations across London: Aldgate East, Hammersmith, Islington, Wandsworth, and Wembley. They’re currently gearing up to open their sixth restaurant in Balham.

The brand’s unique variety of Italian 48-hour slow fermented doughs are inspired by ancient traditions brought over from Italy. The recipes range from the traditional flour dough and the unusual vegetable charcoal black base, to a healthy wholemeal option and a special gluten-free dough.

As well as some seriously delicious toppings combinations, Zia Lucia’s menu also offers an impressive Calzone as well as appetisers such as burrata with Spianata spice salami, and delicious focaccia.

Further information can be found here.

