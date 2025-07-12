Let’s face it, being able to access internet while on the tube or a train should not be a rare surprise in 2025, albeit that is not to underestimate the logistical difficulties, particularly on the deep lines. However, these have been overcome for some time now, so lets get on with it, no? Hence, it is some genuine good news that Transport for London has confirmed the intoduction high-speed 4G and 5G service on further stretches of the Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines.

This is part of a long term contract between TfL and Boldyn Networks to provide mobile coverage across the whole Tube, Docklands Light Railway, Elizabeth line and the Windrush line between Highbury & Islington and New Cross. Recently, TfL confirmed that mobile coverage had been expanded on the network from Euston to Bank on the Bank branch of the Northern line, as well as from Balham to South Wimbledon.

Map showing broadband connectivity

As a result there is coverage from South Wimbledon to Stockwell on the Northern line and this will be extended in the tunnels down to Morden and up to Kennington later this year. Kennington, Oval, Tooting Broadway and South Wimbledon stations also now have high-speed mobile coverage.

Coverage will also be expanded to King’s Cross St Pancras, Green Park and the Victoria linefrom Green Park to Brixton. On the Jubilee line, meanwhile, coverage will expand from Swiss Cottage along the line to Westminster, from where broadband is already available.

Three UK, EE, Vodafone, and Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) are all participating in the roll-out.

Now to get some reliable – and I do mean reliable – broadband on certain suburban commuter lines. You know who you are. Just get on with it.

