The tyou’ve always wanted to travel on a real vintage train, then you’re in luck as this summer the Piccadilly Lkine is running a 1930s tube – but you’ll have to be quick as tickets are limited.

Established in 1863, the London Underground is now one of the world’s largest metro systems and transports approximately two million people per day and while we generally use for the more mundane take of commutes to and work or heading for a night out, in July things could be a bit more special with a ride on an art deco Underground train from 1938.

All images (c) London Transport Museum

Having undergone a painstaking restoration, the heritage train’s journeys will take place from Friday, July 11, to Sunday, July 13, but you must be prepared to pay a little extra, as the fares aren’t the same as your average Tube ride. Passengers must buy tickets in advance via the London Transport Museum website, and prices vary depending on the day, with set journeys scheduled.

On Friday 11th July, the train will take passengers to and from Northfields and around the Heathrow Airport loop via Terminal 4.

Ticket prices range from £30 per adult and £20 per child in the ‘gold ticket’ range for the front carriage to £25 per adult and £15 per child in the “bronze” carriages. There will be four trips made that day, beginning at 10:10am and the last one leaving at 3:35pm. Each journey will last approximately 45 to 50 minutes.

On Saturday 12th July, passengers will be taken on the iconic route up to Uxbridge and back, travelling through traditional Charles Holden stations.

These journeys are 10:45am and end at 2:40pm, lasting approximately 90 minutes each, with “silver” tickets costing £27.50 per adult and £17.50 per child, and “bronze” tickets £25 for an adult and £15 for a child. Each journey will last approximately 45 to 50 minutes.

Finally, on Monday 13th July, passengers will be taken on the iconic route up to Uxbridge and back, travelling through traditional Charles Holden stations. These journeys begin slightly later at 10:45am and end at 2:40pm, lasting approximately 90 minutes, with “silver” tickets costing £27.50 per adult and £17.50 per child, and “bronze” tickets £25 for an adult and £15 for a child.

Also, finishing off the vintage train’s run on Sunday, it will cruise through central London via some of the city’s oldest tunnels. This is a single journey departing from Ealing Broadway Underground station to Cockfosters and just two services will run that day, one at 10:35am and another at 2:35.

You can book tickets at: London Transport Museum

