Christmas in Amsterdam is a great time of year and you can now get planning your trip with the news that Eurostar has fully confirmed that it is increasing the London-Amsterdam route to five daily from December, and tickets on sale from today. We set out the full new schedule below.

Currently there are three daily services to Amsterdam Centraal from London St Pancras, which will increase to four on 9 September, and then five trains from 15 December, 2025.

The new cross channel terminal at Amsterdam Centraal has allowed Eurostar to triple its capacity on the route from 275 passengers in 2024 to more than 650 passengers per train at the end of this year and since the opening, the operator says that passenger volume from London to Amsterdam has increased by 18% year-on-year compared to the same period last year.

I remember when the Eurostar originally opened and for a while afterwards people were still taking flights to Orly or CDG. But look at it now and you have the equivalent of a couple of jumbo jets going every hour between the two cities. There was never that much capacity on flights. So not only are the only people flying between London and Paris taking doing it as part of a connecting flight, but the overall volume of traffic has increased exponentially.



So we would expect to see the same here – bye, bye to a lot of the London-Amsterdam flights, particularly those from Stanstead and Luton that have no connections at the London end, and hello to a lot more people discovering the deights of Amsterdam and the Netherlands – weekend in the Hague anyone?

London to Netherlands (weekday)

London St-Pancras Rotterdam Centraal Amsterdam Centraal 06.16 10.32 11.20 08.16 12.32 13.20 11.04 15.32 16.20 15.04 19.32 20.20 17.04 22.32 23.30

Netherlands to London (weekday)

Amsterdam Centraal Rotterdam Centraal London St-Pancras 6.40 7.28 09.57 10.40 11.28 13.57 14.40 15.28 17.47 16.40 17.28 19.57 18.40 19.28 21.57

