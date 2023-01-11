A safari to Kenya often conjures up thoughts of adventurous living. Being out in the open grasslands watching predator-prey action firsthand or navigating densely wooded terrain to catch the big cats and the big 5 in their natural habitat. An African safari to Kenya allows you to live, breath, and sleep in the wild alongside the massive beasts of Africa

A safari could also mean indulging in luxurious idyllic living away from the incessant buzz that’s our daily lifestyle. Kenya’s got it all. From pristine beaches to game-rich parks and reserves, intriguing scenery, amazing history and culture, and a bustling nightlife you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Let’s explore some of the best destinations you can visit.

1. Masai Mara

Tucked deep in the Southwest region of Kenya the Masai Mara is the quintessential national park sporting expansive grasslands, acacia-filled woodlands, riverine forests, and towering escarpments.

It’s home to lanky giraffes and predators like the African wild dogs, cheetahs, lions, leopards, and hyenas that continuously stalk elands, gazelles, zebras, buffaloes, and wildebeest.

Hippos and Nile crocodiles also have their place in the Talek and Mara Rivers. If you tour between July to October, you can observe countless migratory wildebeest throw all caution to the wind to cross the croc-infested Mara River. And the all-too-hungry crocs are glad they do.

In addition to witnessing the wildebeest migration, you can also:

Enjoy early morning game drives to see the big cats, buffaloes, rhinos, antelopes, zebras, wildebeest, and gazelles, with the rising African sun providing the perfect backdrop.

Get on a balloon safari to enjoy enchanted aerial views of the Masai Mara. You’ll see more of Mara’s wildlife and flora as the balloon glides over the plains.

Go on lunch picnics to enjoy the tranquil picturesque animal-dotted grasslands or at a spot by the river and hopefully see a hippo or two.

Mimic the explorers of old by traversing the landscape on horseback. The cool invigorating breeze will relax your mind as you gallop past grazing herds.

Visit nearby Maasai villages for a chance to learn about their lifestyle, traditions, and lore. Their warriors are both brave and cunning and can easily steal prey from lions.

Ideally, you should plan to spend 4 days and 3 nights in Masai Mara. However, if time or budget is a constraint, 3 days and 2 nights in Masai Mara are okay.

2. Lamu

Lamu is the epitome of an ultra-rich heritage having served as a settlement for the Persians, Asians, Europeans, Arabs, and natives. You get narrow cobbled streets, crumbling old forts, elegant homestay-style accommodations, intricately carved front doors, rooftop cafés, dhow rides, and an unspoiled way of life.

Activities include:

Exploring Shela village. Take the seafront path from Old Town to Shela to enjoy relaxing views of the water before wandering around the photogenic village and shops. You can enjoy delightful meals at the local restaurants or chill out near the harbour to see fishing dhows and fishermen do their thing.

Checking out the ruined city of Takwa. Half-standing walls made of coral ragstone set in earth, sand, and lime are a reminder of the once-thriving settlement. One that was deserted for lack of freshwater and constant wars. The locals still visit the site to offer prayers.

Sailing the dhows. In times past, dhows ferried spices between Arabia and Lamu. Today, these traditional wooden sailboats are perfect for an adventurous exploration of the Lamu archipelago. An evening boat ride is a must-do. Fishing, snorkelling, scuba diving, and waterskiing are available at a fee.

Unwinding on the beautiful deserted beaches. Walk barefoot along the beach, read a book, interact with the locals, eat fresh seafood, and take a dip in the azure blue waters. Here, life beckons you to take things “pole pole” (slow).

3. Watamu

Silvery sandy beaches, crystal clear waters, coral formations, and shallow bays are the hallmarks of the sleepy town of Watamu along Kenya’s North Coast. A lazy day at the beach, adrenaline-inducing activities and underwater explorations come to mind, but there’s plenty more for you here.

Go on a sunset cruise on Mida creek. Sunsets aren’t just magical in the savannah wilderness. Cruising through the broad water creek with your favourite drink in hand is just as relaxing.

Visit the Gedi ruins. It’s no mediaeval castle, but explorations of this ancient town reveal a palace, mosque, multiple well-thought-out houses, and even pillar tombs. How the town came to be and its decline remain a mystery.

Explore local cuisine. Sample local delicacies, mouthwatering seafood, and Italian food as delightful as you find in any Italian town. Yup! The Italians came and fell in love with Watamu.

Visit our slithering friends. Hosting 127 species, BioKen Snake Farm boasts an impressive collection (the largest actually) of snakes in East Africa. The research facilities provide educational excursions for adults and kids alike to help them differentiate venomous from non-venomous snakes.

4. Amboseli National Park

Got a few days left on your beach safari? Why not drop by Amboseli National Park for some wildlife experience? The park holds its own on the world stage thanks to its impressive views of Mt Kilimanjaro, diverse ecosystem, and abundant wildlife.

It boasts the largest population of African Elephants that love to wallow in shallow water holes and dust-baths. Cheetahs, hyenas, lions, African wild dogs, leopards, giraffes, blue wildebeest, Kudu, Topis, buffaloes, and zebras also call it home.

Popular activities include

Early morning or night game drives in the company of armed guides who will easily point out predators and foraging grazers. Balloon safaris are also available.

Hiking through volcanic rocks to reach Observation Hill from where you get a 360-degree view of the park. Enjoy picnic lunches or sundowners as you watch elephants and hippos playing in the marshes below and grazers nibbling nearby.

Boat rides in Lake Amboseli. As with the game drives, you’ll catch sight of many wildlife species, including swamp bird species, as they converge for a drink or a meal.

Bird watching at Sinet Delta. The thicket vegetation dominating the area is home to the Grey Crowned Crane, Hornbill, Sacred Ibis, Lapwing, Secretary bird, Hammer Kop, and among others.

5. Naivasha

Roughly 75 km from the Capital (Nairobi) lies Naivasha, a town well known for its attractions. From sweeping views of the Rift Valley to bird-rich lakes, national parks, and world-class resorts, Naivasha has something exciting for every visitor. It’s also home to the WRC safari rally.

Fun activities include

Biking safaris or hiking at Hell’s Gate National Park makes for close interactions with wildlife. Those who dare tackle the gorges can do so with a guide since the trail sometimes goes up rock walls or disappears in the water.

Hour-long relaxing boat rides in the scenic Lake Naivasha to see hippos in their element alongside birds like the Kingfisher, Herons, Fish Eagles, and Jacana.

Take a trip to the charming Crescent Island. Enjoy guided nature walks among the waterbuck, impalas, elands, zebras, kongoni, and giraffes, picnics, horseback riding, biking, and bird watching.

Hike up Mt. Longonot. A hike to the rim of Mt. Longonot’s crater rewards hikers with physical fitness and spectacular views of the expansive Rift Valley. Adventure lovers can manoeuvre their way to reach the peak for a more exhilarating experience.

Book a Trip With Us

Kenya has much to offer travellers from the UK. Whether you’re here on business, vacation, honeymoon, or seeking some adventure, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Contact us via phone or Whatsapp at +254719222430 You can also visit our website here: