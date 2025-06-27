Flight disruptions are all too common, yet many travelers are unclear about their rights when cancellations occur, especially at the last minute.

What the Law Says (and What Airlines Often Won’t)

Under UK and EU Regulation 261, airline passengers are protected when flights are cancelled with little warning. If a flight is called off within 14 days of departure, and the airline is responsible, you may be eligible for compensation.

The payout can reach up to £520, depending on the length of your flight and the total duration of the delay.

You might qualify if:

Your flight departed from the UK or EU or landed there on a UK/EU airline.

You were given less than 14 days’ notice.

The disruption wasn’t caused by extraordinary circumstances (like severe weather).

The delay exceeded three hours from the original to the final arrival time.

Your compensation depends on flight distance and delay, but many never realise they qualify.

Why So Many Travelers Miss Out

Despite the legal protections, many passengers miss out on compensation. Why? Often, the cancellation notice is vague, phrased as “operational issues,” or buried in app notifications.

Airlines may offer a rebooking or voucher, but won’t always explain your right to claim. And for those who do try, the process can be opaque, with complex forms and delayed replies.

With no requirement to proactively inform passengers, it’s often up to travellers to research and initiate their claims.

Your Flight Claim Wingman

Claims can be submitted directly through the airline’s complaints process, but results vary. Some passengers prefer to handle the process themselves using online forms, while others utilize external support to streamline it.

Services like AirHelp, for instance, assist travellers in checking eligibility and managing claims for cancelled flights, typically on a no-win, no-fee basis.

Regardless of the method, documentation is key. Keep records of your booking, delay duration, and all airline communication. Even cancelled flights from previous years may still qualify for compensation, depending on your location and the airline involved.

If It Happens to You (Again)

Here’s what to do:

Ask for the cancellation reason in writing. You’ll need it to support your claim.

You’ll need it to support your claim. Keep all your documents , including boarding passes, confirmations, receipts, emails, and texts.

, including boarding passes, confirmations, receipts, emails, and texts. Avoid accepting vouchers unquestioningly. They can waive your compensation rights.

They can waive your compensation rights. Track the delay from your original departure to your actual arrival.

from your original departure to your actual arrival. File a claim with the airline or through a service.

Airlines often reject valid claims, but having legal help makes all the difference.

You’re Protected. Use It

Cancelled flights cost time, money, and trust, but UK and EU laws give you the power to claim what you’re owed. Don’t settle for an apology. Even past cancellations could mean you’re owed more than you think.

Knowing your rights isn’t just empowering; it can pay off.