Take a step inside The Mozart Hotel in Prague and you take a step into history.

The luxurious 5-star hotel is located in the heart of the Czech capital on the banks of the river and a short walk away from local attractions such as Prague Castle and Charlie Bridge.

But while its envious location might put it among the best of the city’s rich history and cultural heritage, it more than packs a punch itself on both these fronts.

Mozart

The hotel is named after the famous composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who visited the city several times and performed in Prague’s prestigious Estates Theatre.

A frequent guest in the building, it is said that the Six German Dances were composed at The Mozart.

Formerly the Pachtuv Palace, the building dates back to the 14th century and has undergone several renovations over the centuries.

The most recent renovation was in 2006, when the building was transformed into the luxurious hotel that it is today.

Yet the hotel has retained much of its historic character, including its Baroque-style rooms.

Baroque-style rooms

The Baroque rooms at the Mozart Hotel is a stunning example of the hotel’s commitment to preserving its history and cultural heritage.

They are decorated in the ornate style of the period, which was popular in Europe during the 17th and 18th centuries, and feature richly decorated walls and ceilings, elegant chandeliers, and antique furnishings.

Speaking to The London Economic, the hotel’s general manager, Stefan Radstrom, said the rooms were covered in white in 2002 before decorators discovered there was something below the paint.

“So it delayed the opening by over one year because it all had to be restored, and since the whole building is a UNESCO protected under the heritage, it was crucial to get this done.”

The result is quite an amazing room – of which the hotel has two.

With art precluding from every corner, the walls really tell a story, bringing new meaning to the phrase, ‘a night at the museum’.

Spacious and comfortable, it also features many of the amenities that modern travelers expect. The room includes a king-size bed, a seating area, a flat-screen TV, and a luxurious marble bathroom. The room also offers stunning views of Prague’s Old Town Square and the surrounding historic buildings.

The best of Prague

In addition to its Baroque room, the Mozart Hotel offers a range of other luxurious accommodations, including suites and deluxe rooms. The hotel also features a restaurant and bar, where guests can enjoy delicious meals and cocktails in a sophisticated setting.

Overall, the Mozart Hotel is a stunning example of Prague’s rich history and cultural heritage. Its commitment to preserving the Baroque style of its rooms and its prime location in the heart of the city make it an ideal choice for travelers looking to experience the best of Prague.

Rooms at The Mozart start at £217 and can be booked here

