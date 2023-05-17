The Conservatives’ biggest success in government has been to make Labour change its course, author Samuel Earle has said.

After first being elected in 2010 the party has faced a number of opposition leaders over almost a decade and a half in government, including Ed Miliband, Jeremy Corbyn and, currently, Sir Keir Starmer.

But while Miliband and Corbyn went against the grain by offering radical alternatives to the status quo, Sir Keir has very much reverted back to form, a transition Earle believes could be the Tory Party’s biggest success.

Speaking to The London Economic, he said: “Thatcher said her greatest success was Tony Blair and New Labour because she was able to make the Labour Party completely change its course.

“And you can imagine if Sir Keir Starmer won the next election the Conservatives saying the same kind of thing”

Aided by the numerous institutions that underpin the Tory Party, Sir Keir has fallen back into place and is now advocating policies that wouldn’t look out of place in a Conservative manifesto.

It is part of the reason, as Earle sets out in his book Tory Nation: How One Party Conquered Britain, the Conservatives are the oldest and most successful political parties in the world.

Watch his comments in full below:

