In Florida, the summer is one of the nicest climates. The state’s nickname, “Sunshine State,” becomes evident throughout this season. The sun shines brilliantly throughout the summertime, illuminating every aspect of the artificial and natural beauties spread around the region. During this season, it’s advisable to stay outside because it will be extremely humid, specifically close to the beaches.

One thing is certain, Florida offers an amazing variety of wonderful spots to explore, including hundreds of miles of stunning beaches and national parks bordered by the Atlantic Ocean on one side and the beautiful Gulf of Mexico on the other side of the island.

And fortunately for those of you traveling from Europe, most locations have beach furniture available for rent (something that, for some reason, isn’t as widespread in other USA regions). However, these are the top 5 places to visit in Florida this summer.

Naples, Paradise Coast

Naples is unquestionably one of the most popular tourist attractions in Florida, if only because of its Silver Riders and Snow Birds. Not only are the shores immaculate, but the real estate is incredible. Some traditional suggestions include hanging out on one of the idyllic sandy beaches, taking a boat ride down the coast, dining at some of the region's finest eateries, engaging in watching others from the pavement cafes and perusing the various art museums and retail stores.

Clearwater Beach

Clearwater Beach is possibly the most gorgeous beach in Florida. The state’s coastlines are very lovely in the summer. Apart from receiving its name after its beautiful, unambiguous seas, which are excellent for summertime water activities like water skiing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and parasailing, Clearwater Beach is also widely recognized for many additional attractions.

Miami

One of the nicest destinations to travel in Florida during the summer is Miami. It has some of the greatest coastlines in North America and is widely recognized for its active environmental lifestyle. Miami’s summer vacations are truly priceless due to its tropical climate, breathtaking coastline, and more than 80 botanical gardens and parks dotted around the city.

Marathon, Florida Keys

Due to its location roughly midway between Key West and the nation’s mainland, Marathon is commonly known as the central point of the Florida Keys. It was felt that it was a destination that was intriguing because it included several excellent instances of the unfamiliar, much-needed Florida Keys friendliness.

Cocoa Beach

Surely one of the best things to do in Florida in the summer is hitting the beaches. Cocoa Beach is a popular destination for visitors and research lovers who enjoy taking in NASA’s launch facilities and other famous space antiques due to its connection to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Apart from that, though, this city is brimming with fantastic places of interest, from stunning beaches with excellent surf breaks to the bustling Cocoa Beach Pier, crammed with eateries, retail stores, and dealerships.

All things considered, if you’re seeking an unwinding tropical getaway with somewhat exciting in-water activity blended in, these are the greatest summer vacation spots in Florida.