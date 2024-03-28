The Tory MP who posted a bizarre video campaigning for a fish and chip shop in his town centre has been reminded that he voted against one opening as a councillor in 2019.

Steve Tuckwell posted a video on X urging people in Uxbridge and South Ruislip to join his campaign to “bring one home” to the town centre in a campaign that has been described as an unscrupulous data grab.

Tuckwell acknowledged there are other chip shops in his constituency, which was previously represented by Boris Johnson, but expressed a need for another in the centre of town.

In the video, Tuckwell says: “Hi everyone, I’m here in Uxbridge town centre and I’m campaigning to bring a Fish and Chip shop here to the centre of Uxbridge, and I need your support to help the campaign. Here’s the thing there isn’t a Fish and Chip shop in the centre of Uxbridge.

“There is in the outskirts. There is in Cowley and there is on St. Andrew’s but we need to bring one home here to Uxbridge town centre. It will support our high street. It will support business. It will help the local economy. So please join my campaign. The more people we get to support this, the more it will attract investment and it will attract business to the centre of Uxbridge.”

But Tuckwell was reminded that in 2019, he voted against one opening as a local councillor.

He was in attendance when a proposed fish and chip shop on Windsor Street in the centre of Uxbridge was voted down by councillors.

Looks like he conveniently forgot to mention that in his latest campaign video.

Related: Byline Times threaten to take Ofcom to court over GB News