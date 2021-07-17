England’s Euro 2020 stars are enjoying a well-deserved holiday after this summer’s heroics – and despite the heartbreaking loss to Italy, spirits seem to be high.

The feel-good factor which accompanied most of England’s campaign has followed Kyle Walker, Mason Mount, Declan Rice and Luke Shaw overseas, with the footballing foursome soaking up some sun before the new season starts.

The group were filmed belting out Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ – one of the anthems of the Three Lions’ run to the final, which manager Gareth Southgate described as a “belter”.

His players clearly feel the same way – with Walker leading the group in a rousing rendition of the 1969 classic as they enjoyed a few drinks.

Watch the clip below.

