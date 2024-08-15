The likes of J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk could face time in prison and huge fines if Olympic champion boxer Imane Khelif wins her cyber harassment case.

The Algerian boxer, who won gold at the Olympics amidst a toxic furore about her gender identity, filed a criminal complaint to French authorities on Friday over “acts of aggravated cyber harassment.”

Both Rowling and Musk were named in the lawsuit after they shared posts on social media labelling Khelif a “man” after she took part in the women’s 66kg competition.

According to the MailOnline, the possible repercussions for people found guilty of cyber-bullying under French law include prison sentences ranging from two to five years, and fine between £26,000 and £39,000.

If they are found to have committed online hate speech, the fines could be between £64,000 and £214,000.

Rowling shared a picture of Khelif fighting Italian boxer Angela Carini, and accused her of being a “male” who was “enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head.”

Meanwhile, Musk shared a post from swimmer Riley Gaines which stated “men don’t belong in women’s sports.”

Musk wrote “absolutely” in response to Gaines’ post.

Khelif’s lawyer Nabil Boudi told Variety the prosecution should investigate “not only these people but whoever it feels necessary.”

“If the case goes to court, they will stand trial,” he added.

Although the complaint was filed in France, Boudi said it “could target personalities overseas” and that the prosecutor’s office “has the possibility to make requests for mutual legal assistance with other countries.”

Along with Rowling and Musk, Donald Trump was also named in the body of the complaint, which has been filed against X, which under French law means that it was filed against unknown persons.

Boudi explained the “prosecution has all the latitude to be able to investigate against all people,’ including those who shared hateful messages under pseudonyms.

Khelif found herself at the centre of controversy during her time at the Olympics after doubts were raised about her gender identity.

The now-banned International Boxing Association had disqualified her from the 2023 World Championships after claiming she “failed to meet the eligibility criteria for participating in the women’s competition.”

However, it was the IOC who oversaw the Olympic boxing this year after the IBA were banned for failing to make reforms to their organisation. Under the IOC’s eligibility criteria, Khelif was fine to compete at the games, and the organisation publicly backed her.

The 25-year-old was born female, is not transgender and has competed as a woman for her entire career.

However, a toxic debate quickly developed on social media, where Khelif found herself on the receiving end of baseless accusations and abuse over her gender.

The social media abuse was particularly on X, formerly Twitter, where the likes of Rowling and the platform’s CEO Musk shared attacks on Khelif.

Following her gold medal win, Khelif said the “attacks” over her gender eligibility gave her win against Chinese world champion Yang Liu a “special taste.”

She said: “I am fully qualified to take part in this competition. I am a woman like any other woman.

“I was born a woman. I have lived as a woman. I competed as a woman – there is no doubt about that.”