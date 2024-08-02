Angela Carini, the Italian boxer who abandoned her Olympic bout with Algeria’s Imane Khelif inside 46 seconds says she “wants to apologise” to her opponent for how she handled the moments after the fight.

Khelif is one of two athletes who have been cleared to compete in the women’s boxing in Paris, despite having been disqualified from last year’s Women’s World Championships for failing to meet eligibility criteria.

Khelif is a cisgender woman. She was born female, was registered as a girl at birth, is legally a woman and continues to identify as a woman.

The 25-year-old’s participation in the Games has proved controversial, leading the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to defend her right to compete.

“All this controversy makes me sad,” Carini told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I’m sorry for my opponent, too. If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision.”

Carini, also 25, said abandoning the fight had been a mature step to take, but she expressed regret at not shaking hands with Khelif afterwards.

“It wasn’t something I intended to do,” Carini said. “Actually, I want to apologise to her and everyone else. I was angry because my Olympics had gone up in smoke.”

She added that if she met Khelif again, she would “embrace her”.

