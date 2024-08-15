Pollsters are starting to raise the possibility of Kamala Harris securing both the Senate and the House for the Democrats at the upcoming US election, with Frank Luntz saying the “entire electoral pool has changed”.

The US vice president is trying to outmanoeuvre former president Donald Trump and address old vulnerabilities on her policy positions as she begins to fill in how she would govern if elected in November.

Vice presidents rarely have policy portfolios of their own, and almost always set aside any views that differ from those of the Oval Office occupant.

Now, after four years of following President Joe Biden’s lead, Ms Harris is taking a cautious approach to unveiling a policy vision in her own right.

She has peppered her speeches — so far heavy on biography for herself and her running mate — with broad goals like “building up the middle class”.

The VP has also called for federal laws to provide abortion access and ban assault-style weapons, which have been a contentious issue in recent years.

Speaking on her appeal with new audiences, GOP pollster Frank Luntz said: “She’s bringing out people who are not interested in voting for either Trump or Biden. So the entire electoral pool has changed. And if it continues in this direction, you have to start to consider Democrats winning the Senate and Democrats winning the House…

“I haven’t seen anything like this happen in 30 days in my lifetime.”

