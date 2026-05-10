We might be heading for peak Nigel Farage, here. The Reform leader is certainly looking flustered, as questions over his latest scandal continue to overshadow the party’s substantial gains in the 2026 Local Elections – and there may still be worse to come.

ALSO READ: Piers Morgan exposes Reform ‘hypocrisy’ within 10 seconds

Who gave Nigel Farage £5 million?

It emerged last week that Mr Farage was given a £5 million donation from a Thai-based crypto-millionaire – and failed to declare it. The donor, Christian Harborne, and Nigel Farage both insist it is a personal gift and not a political one. They argue that the 61-year-old needs the funds to ensure his security.

In between victory laps and rallies, the right-wing firebrand has been doing his best to brush over the allegations. Twice on Friday, Farage was questioned about the funds, and on both occasions, he attempted to deflect and change the subject.

His interview with Sky News became a rather tense exchange, after he threatened to walk away during his grilling. Nigel Farage has also raised concerns about how the information was discovered, alleging that his private records have been ‘hacked’ and that he’ll consider legal action.

Reform ‘may have to fight another by-election’ in Clacton

Well, before he enters into any litigation, the chief Brexiteer might have to consider a defence of his Parliamentary seat first. It was reported by The Observer this weekend that both the Electoral Commission and the Standards Commission could consider suspending Nigel Farage from the house.

Any such move would trigger a by-election in Clacton – one which Farage would be allowed to compete in. He retains high levels of support in the region, and would be the favourite to win the constituency again, giving him the opportunity to argue he’s facing ‘persecution’ from the establishment.

Though Reform continue to lead in the opinion polls, their support has taken a dip in recent months. Even in comparison to last year’s Local Elections, the turquoise rosettes have taken a smaller percentage of votes – something which has put another political heavyweight on high alert…