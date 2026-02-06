US President Donald Trump has posted an AI-generated video in which former president Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle, are depicted as monkeys.

Trump has been labelled as “clinically insane” and “incredibly racist” for the clip, which he shared on Thursday on his platform, Truth Social.

Within the space of an hour, Trump posted dozens of times on his app, while he also shared a video in which he brought back the unfounded claims of election fraud in 2020.

In the racist video about the Obamas, 59 seconds into the AI-generated clip, the faces of the Obamas are superimposed onto monkey’s bodies, while the song The Lion Sleep Tonight is heard playing in the background.

One user on X wrote that “the clinically insane president of the United States has now made more than 50 posts on his social media platform in the past hour alone. This is one of them”.

“What a disgusting excuse for a human”, another commented.

Meanwhile, California governor Gavin Newsom said the video was “disgusting behaviour”, adding: “Every single Republican must denounce this.”

Disgusting behavior by the President.



Every single Republican must denounce this. Now. https://t.co/X09h1mcj74 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 6, 2026

BREAKING: Our RACIST President just posted a video which depicts Barack and Michelle Obama as Apes.



But I’m sure MAGA will tell us it’s the black people who are the real racist ones and that we need to do seeing about that.



When is enough enough? When can you all admit that… pic.twitter.com/SdVVjcrO2f — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 6, 2026

Trump posted a video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys. Incredibly racist and disgusting. Beneath the office of the presidency, like everything he does.



Every American must condemn this. pic.twitter.com/vYbGgqqv09 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 6, 2026

Most of Trump recent posts are false claims of election fraud, which he has continued repeating in recent days as the midterms approach.

Recently he also called for Republicans to “take over” the voting process and “nationalise” elections.

On a conservative podcast with former deputy FBI director, Dan Bongino, Trump suggested that “the Republicans should say: ‘We want to take over. We should take over the voting in at least 15 places.’

Last year, Obama labelled Donald Trump a “wannabe dictator” in a scathing speech about the US President.

He warned that Trump’s presidency could be “dangerous” and claimed that he has been acting like a “wannabe dictator running around trying to punish his enemies.”