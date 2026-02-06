There has been criticism of the BBC after Reform’s Zia Yusuf made yet another appearance on Question Time.

This week, the party’s head of policy – who no member of the public has ever voted for – made his fifth appearance on the BBC programme since January 30 last year.

This was also his sixth appearance in 16 months, making Yusuf the person with the most Question Time appearances over this time period.

Since the start of 2025, Yusuf has appeared more times on Question Time than the Green Party as a whole. This is despite the Greens’ surge in the polls since Zack Polanski became leader and the fact Reform only have four more MPs than the Greens.

The latest Question Time appearance from Yusuf has sparked criticism of the BBC that they are platforming right-wing voices more than left-wing voices.

Speaking to The National, Professor Des Freedman, a media expert at Goldsmiths University of London, accused Question Time of helping to “push British politics to the right.”

He said: “Perhaps they [the BBC] don’t want to fall foul of what could be the next government. Or perhaps it’s because they love the idea of giving airtime to right-wing and inflammatory attacks on migrants and asylum seekers because it makes for ‘provocative’ viewing.

“Either way, by disproportionately favouring the non-elected Zia Yusuf having also invited Reform leader Nigel Farage nearly 40 times onto the programme, Question Time is helping to push British politics to the right and to normalise anti-immigrant views.”

Analysis from the National found that in 2025, Reform UK appeared on Question Time panels more than four times as often as the Green Party, once appearances by Matt Goodwin are included, who was recently announced as Reform’s candidate in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.

Max Modell, a media expert at Cardiff University, told The National: “It is rare for a single party figurehead to appear on Question Time as frequently as Zia Yusuf has in the past 16 months.”

“This is particularly notable given Yusuf has appeared more often than the Green Party since the start of 2025.”

Many on social media also highlighted the amount of times Yusuf had appeared on Question Time.

