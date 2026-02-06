Nearly 60,000 unauthorised migrants and convicted criminals have been removed or deported from the UK since Labour came into power in the summer of 2024.

Some 58,500 illegal migrants have left the UK, the highest number in 10 years, according to officials.

Official figures from the Home Office show that 15,200 people who were in the UK illegally were removed since the 2024 election, up by 45% on the previous 19 months.

At the same time, 43,000 people left voluntarily after being told they were in the UK illegally.

More than 8,700 foreign national offenders were deported, a rise of 32%.

The Home Office also released footage showing detainees with blurred faces boarding a recent flight destined for Eastern Europe, the Guardian reports.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has vowed to “scale up” the number of deportations even further.

She said: “I vowed to scale up removals of illegal migrants – and we have. However, we must go further to remove those that have no right to be in our country. I will do whatever it takes to restore order and control.”

On Friday, it was announced that three nations – Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo – had all agreed to accept the return of illegal migrants and foreign criminals.

This was after threats from the home secretary of visa shutdowns if the nations did not agree.

Mahmood said more than 3,000 illegal migrants now faced removal and deportation following the agreement.

This comes as part of Labour’s wider aims to get tough on immigration to try and win back voters who have switched to Reform.

Along with increasing deportations, the government has promised to end the use of asylum hotels and lower the number of small boats bringing people across the Channel.

Since Keir Starmer became prime minister, more than 65,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats to enter the UK. However, last month saw the lowest number of January small boat crossings in five years.