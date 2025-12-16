Zack Polanski is reportedly open to an election deal with Labour to stop Nigel Farage getting the keys to Number 10 – but only if Keir Starmer is ousted as leader.

The i Paper reports that Green leader Polanski’s number one aim at the next election is to stop Reform gaining power.

Senior Green officials told the publication that Polanski is open to deals with other parties, including Labour, to prevent Reform winning seats.

🚨 NEW: Green leader Zack Polanski is open to an election deal with Labour to keep out Nigel Farage as long as Keir Starmer is ousted as leader



The Caerphilly by-election earlier this year proved how the anti-Reform vote can group together to stop Farage’s party, a tactic that is likely to be crucial at the next general election.

Polanski has apparently told sources he “couldn’t live with myself” if he didn’t do everything in his power to stop Reform and Farage.

However, any deal with Labour is said to be reliant on if Starmer is still the party’s leader or not.

According to The i Paper, Green officials are of the opinion that there is “no advantage” to a deal with Labour if Starmer is still in charge.

This is perhaps little surprise, given that Polanski has repeatedly criticising the prime minister for many of his policies.

Rumours have been swirling for months about a potential challenge to Starmer’s leadership, and many believe that a poor performance in May’s local and national assembly elections could spell the end for him.

A senior Green official said: “At the general election, stopping Farage is the most important objective.

“We expect to be the main challengers to Reform, but of course we are open to discussing what options exist to help in that central mission of stopping Farage.”

Since Polanski became Green leader, the party has surged in the polls and now represents a very real threat to Labour from the left.

Some polls have put the Greens ahead of Labour, whilst another poll suggested the party could take Starmer’s seat of Holburn and St Pancras at a general election.