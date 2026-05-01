If you listened to most of the media coverage around Labour and Keir Starmer, you’d think we were living under the worst government of modern times.

You’d also probably think Nigel Farage becoming prime minister is an inevitability and Reform are storming towards an election win, whenever that may be.

But here’s an eye-opening statistic to give you some perspective on everything: Labour has already delivered more manifesto pledges than the total number of Reform policies.

READ NEXT: People are starting to realise how UK media operates after Farage’s £5m gift

According to Full Fact’s Government Tracker, Labour have delivered 20 of the manifesto pledges they made at the 2024 general election. This includes removing the right for hereditary peers to sit in the House of Lords, abolishing non-dom status, creating the publicly owned Great British Energy, scrapping the VAT exemption for private schools and recognising the Palestinian state.

By contrast, if you take a quick glance at the policy page on Reform’s website, you’ll see it’s not quite as long as you might expect.

That’s because the party that are aiming to run the country in a few years time have just 19 policies.

19.

Forget for a moment what you think of the thrust of Reform’s politics, if you want evidence of how hopelessly out of their depth they are and how wildly ill-equipped they are for running the country, just go to their own website and look at their policies. They only have 19 of… — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) April 30, 2026

19 policies total 😂



Labour have delivered more policies than that in 20 months. Joke party. https://t.co/eg0BB11qvc — Jake 🌹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ToryWipeout) April 30, 2026

Even the policies they have decided on have vague titles such as a ‘Make Law-Abiding Citizens Feel Safe’, ‘Make Work Pay’ and ‘Defend British Culture.’

When you look at the details of each of these, you realise there isn’t much.

Next week, Reform are no doubt going to win hundreds of council seats across England and are set to make significant breakthroughs in the Welsh and Scottish parliament elections.

But just know that, almost two years after the last election, they still seem to be out of their depth when it comes to policu and actual governing.