Labour has quietly achieved another NHS manifesto pledge this week.

As the polls continue to show worrying numbers for Labour and reports swirl of potential challenges to Keir Starmer’s leadership, you may well have missed some good news.

For example, April saw a fortnight of positive economic news for Labour and the government, even if Donald Trump’s war in Iran look set to throw a spanner in the works.

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Away from the economy, perhaps the area this government have seen the most success since winning the 2024 general election is in the NHS.

Waiting lists have consistently been coming down since Labour returned to power and the government have already hit one of their key manifesto pledges in delivering an extra two million NHS operations, scans, and appointments every year in England.

And this week, Wes Streeting confirmed another manifesto commitment had been achieved.

In a post on social media, the health secretary announced the government has delivered 8,500 more mental health workers in the NHS – three years ahead of schedule.

Three years ahead of schedule we've delivered on our manifesto commitment to deliver 8,500 more mental health workers in the NHS.



That means more support, quicker and closer to home.



This Labour Government is keeping its promise to rebuild the NHS 🌹💙 pic.twitter.com/OmVOuttz3S — Wes Streeting (@wesstreeting) April 30, 2026

Overall, Labour has already achieved 20 of its manifesto pledges, with another 18 on track to be delivered.

You can track how the government is doing in delivering its manifesto on the Full Fact website here.