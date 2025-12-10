Zack Polanski has vowed to make hope win again – as he acknowledged “Britain didn’t break overnight”.

In a powerful article for the New Statesman, he showed why thousands have joined the Greens since his election earlier this year.

Just a couple of days after YouGov’s latest poll had Zack Polanski’s gang level with the Tories, new polling from FindOutNow has put the Greens outright in second.

The poll has the Greens on 18%, one point ahead of the Conservatives, whilst Keir Starmer and Labour’s popularity continues to sink, as they sit in fourth on 16%.

Polanski wrote: “Part of my leadership is about rebuilding trust between people and politics. I think people trust the Greens because we are consistent. Because we speak with moral clarity when others speak with moral convenience. And because we insist that compassion is not weakness, that fairness is not unaffordable, and that the climate crisis is not something to politely postpone while donors are consulted.

“This trust is the foundation of building a movement. When I visit areas where we’ve recently won seats, the transformation is palpable. Streets buzzing with volunteers. Constituents excitedly talking about new local initiatives. Councillors who step into office with hope rather than cynicism.

“This culture of hope and participation and ambition is what truly terrifies the political establishment. Not our polling numbers. Not our membership graphs. Not even our by-election wins. What scares them is that people are beginning to believe they don’t have to accept the way things are.”

He added: “This country did not break overnight; it was neglected for decades. And that neglect ends when courage begins. The Green Party is ready. Ready for the scale of change people are demanding. Ready to hold the balance of power at the next election with integrity. Ready to rebuild trust where others have traded it away. Ready not only to challenge the old order, but to replace it.

“Hope is not naive. Hope is powerful. Hope is momentum. Hope is contagious. And right now, hope is growing. And in 2026, we are going to make sure hope wins.”