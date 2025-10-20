Zack Polanski has perfectly responded to nasty personal attacks against him from Jeremy Clarkson.

Over the weekend, Clarkson hit out at Polanski’s appearance in his column for the Sunday Times.

The former Top Gear presenter chose to focus on the politician’s teeth in this particularly churlish attack on him.

Clarkson wrote that the Green Party leader is “constantly banging on about how he’s going to sort out the country, and I just sit there thinking, ‘Mate, you can’t even sort out your own teeth.'”

In a post on X, Polanski gave the comments the short shrift they deserve.

He wrote: “I’ve got lots of things to say about Jeremy Clarkson.

“Really not worth it. He knows his game is over and so is resorting to personal attacks.”

He then urged people to “piss off” Clarkson by joining the Green Party.

This isn’t the first personal attacks Polanski has been subjected to. In recent weeks, some columnists and politicians have attacked parts of Polanski’s identity and appearance.

Responding to the attacks, Polanski said he was “not surprised” by them, but said they were proof that the right “don’t actually have a line of attack against me that’s political.”

Polanski’s approach is working wonders though, with the Greens surging in the polls and also surpassing the Tory Party with its membership.