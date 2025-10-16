Zack Polanski prompted a right-wing meltdown on national TV.

The Green Party leader was appearing on the Jeremy Vine Show this week opposite Daily Express columnist Carole Malone when he was asked about his comments labelling Reform ‘fascists.’

As Polanski calmly explained why he had used this term, Malone descended into a meltdown on the other side of the table.

She started shouting at the politician for using terms like ‘Nazi’ and ‘fascist’, accusing him of not knowing what these words mean.

When Polanski referenced Reform’s anti-migrant policies such as scrapping indefinite leave to remain, Malone only became more incensed.

She claimed the Green leader wanted to call her a fascist, whilst Polanski simply labelled her absurd.

Host Jeremy Vine then brought up the story of a small boat migrant who was jailed for threatening to kill Nigel Farage.

Polanski pointed out that this was a “completely different question” to the one he had been initially answering.

When he pointed out many asylum seekers in the UK are fleeing war and persecution, Malone launched into another furious attack, claiming this was rubbish.

Zack Polanski patiently explained to Carol Malone that he think Farage is a fascist as he grouped with neo Nazi parties in the European Parliament and Malone has one of the biggest meltdowns ever seen on TV. I like this 'call it as it is' attitude. pic.twitter.com/6pmnSjYuzx — Dr Iain Darcy 🍉 🇮🇪 💚 (@doctoriaindarcy) October 15, 2025

This wasn’t the only instance on the programme where Polanski dealt calmly with the right wing fury being sent his way.

During a conversation surrounding the rights of transgender people, Malone claimed Polanski couldn’t have an opinion on women’s rights because he’s not a woman.

Polanski perfectly highlighted the ludicrous nature of this statement by pointing out that by this logic, Malone couldn’t have opinions about trans rights because she isn’t trans.

Praising how he dealt with the situation, one person wrote on X: “Calmly make solid points & they’ll rant, & shout & seethe & boil as the mask just slides right off.”

Calmly make solid points & They’ll Rant, & Shout & Seethe & boil as the mask just slides right off. pic.twitter.com/0mBUVjCnfU — Michael Walsh (@thatbloodyMikey) October 15, 2025

Another said: “Polanski is very good at calmly handling hostile media and making them look just ridiculous.”