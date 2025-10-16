Just how long will the Polanski Bounce last? The new leader of the Green Party has enjoyed a sublime honeymoon period since his election to the top job, and his growing popularity is now causing major issues for Labour from the left-leaning side of the political spectrum.

Green Party polling the same as Labour, as Reform lead the way

According to figures shared by Find Out Now, the Greens have reached 15% in the voting intention polls. This has coincided with another drop in support for Labour, who also find themselves on 15%. Though they’re a few points above the Lib Dems, the Tories sit above them on 17%.

And, whatever your political persuasion, there will be no surprise as to who comes out of top. Reform currently hold an eye-watering 15-point lead over their right-wing opponents, sitting on 32%. Around 3,000 people were surveyed, providing a substantial sample size.

Find Out Now voting intention:

🟦 Reform UK: 32% (-)

🔵 Conservatives: 17% (-)

🟢 Greens: 15% (-)

🔴 Labour: 15% (-2)

🟠 Lib Dems: 12% (-)



Changes from 8th October

Polanski vows to make Greens ‘top party of the left’

With the chasing pack tightly bunched together, Zack Polanski and his colleagues in the Green Party are seizing the initiative as it stands. This is the first time any poll of this size has put the Greens on the same footing as Labour – and there has been a surge in their visibility.

The self-styled eco-populist has been hitting the media circuit hard, and received praise for his recent appearance on Question Time. His back-and-forth with Reform’s Zia Yusuf over Nigel Farage’s links to Russian-backed party member has been viewed millions of time online.

Young voters flock to support Green Party

Labour’s perceived shift towards the right on immigration, alongside a few other underwhelming attempts to bring the promised ‘change’ to the UK, has put them in a vulnerable position. And, what’s more, the Green Party appear to have pulled ahead with the youth vote.

New figures shared by YouGov this week show that 30% of voters aged between 18-24 would support the Green Party at the next General Election, surging up 12 points from last year. In contrast, Labour have lost their grip, falling 18 points to 23%. And you know, maybe the kids are alright…

Only 8% of this cohort said they’d back Reform at the ballot box.