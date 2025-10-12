Okay, this gets a nose exhale at the very least. Zack Polanski has fired back at Reform Deputy Leader Richard Tice, after he lashed out at the Green Party Leader on social media this week. Farage’s right-hand man was highly critical of Polanski, taking aim at his personal history.

ALSO READ: Zack Polanski: Why Reform couldn’t answer my Russian bribery arguments on Question Time

Zack Polanski and the hypnotherapy story

Rather predictably, Tice was angered by the left-wing firebrand’s response to a question from Piers Morgan, where he stated that ‘women can have penises in certain circumstances’. Polanski was branded ‘a weirdo’ by his opponent, who also took things one step further.

Tice made reference to a story about Polanski’s work as a hypnotherapist, alleging that he claimed he could make women’s breasts bigger. He also had a pop at the party leader’s name-change – neither of which have worked as the intended ‘gotcha’ moment the Reform man was seeking.

Why did the Green Party leader change his name?

Zack Polanski has confronted both issues head on, reminding Mr. Tice that he changed his name back to its original format so he could ‘reclaim his Jewish heritage’ – and went on to state that questions should be asked about Reform’s ‘antisemitic’ stance on the matter.

He did save his best line for last, though. Speaking to his own podcast channel, Polanski glibly acknowledged the breast enlargement story, and stated that ‘no-one is bigger tit in this country than Richard Tice’. Indeed, this is one left-leaning politician who will meet attack lines with return aces.

“I’m not surprised about personal attacks. They’ve got loads of lines: about my teeth, about my history as an actor, about my name change… the right just don’t actually have a line of attack against me that’s political. What would they say? ‘Oh, we want to defend multi-millionaires and billionaires?'”

“There is something remarkable about the party who allegedly stands against antisemitism want to attack a Jewish man in politics for reclaiming his Jewish heritage. That needs questioning. And what I really wanted to is that no-one’s a bigger tit in this country than he is…” | Zack Polanski