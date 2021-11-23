Tory Whips called Ministers back from the Conservatives Winter Ball, charging £35,000 for dinner, to push through votes to make poorer households sell their home for social care while £1mil+ households are protected. Who does this govt work for? Certainly not working people. pic.twitter.com/eCEw6ytkRD

The ministers helped secure a majority of 26 in parliament for a bill that has been described as ‘Robin Hood in reverse’ by Labour.

An auction of promises saw one ballgoer bid £35,000 to play cricket with chancellor Rishi Sunak and one paying £25,000 for a karaoke evening with foreign secretary Liz Truss.

Nadhim Zahawi, Oliver Dowden, James Cleverly and Alok Sharma were all seen heading back to the Commons for the 10pm vote from the party’s lavish party, where donors paid thousands of pounds to mingle with senior Tories.

Footage of Conservative ministers escaping a glamorous Winter Ball fundraiser to vote through a cap on social care costs has emerged online.

