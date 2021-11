This is the most deadpan takedown of Boris Johnson’s vroom-vroom/Peppa Pig speech to the CBI you’ll see. Beautifully succinct summary by @BBCRosAtkins . pic.twitter.com/M8AC4k3z2U

He also made a passing comparison between himself and Moses, leading to some journalists even asking about his welfare after the speech.

Yesterday the PM enthused about a visit to Peppa Pig World and pretended to be a speeding car during an occasionally baffling speech to business chiefs.

The BBC’s Ros Atkins covered some of the bizarre things the prime minister said in his usual snappy format, concluding that “interesting is one word”, but “as we’ve heard, others are being used too.”

A deadpan takedown of Boris Johnson’s CBI speech has been making the rounds on social media.

