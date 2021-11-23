A deadpan takedown of Boris Johnson’s CBI speech has been making the rounds on social media.
The BBC’s Ros Atkins covered some of the bizarre things the prime minister said in his usual snappy format, concluding that “interesting is one word”, but “as we’ve heard, others are being used too.”
Yesterday the PM enthused about a visit to Peppa Pig World and pretended to be a speeding car during an occasionally baffling speech to business chiefs.
He also made a passing comparison between himself and Moses, leading to some journalists even asking about his welfare after the speech.
Watch the Atkins clip in full below:
