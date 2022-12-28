Private Eye took its annual ‘Year in Review’ show to the National Theatre to much acclaim last week.

The all-star cast included Ian Hislop, Lewis MacLeod, Jan Ravens and Harry Enfield, who ran through some of the magazine’s best-selling front pages.

Among them was the revelation that a firm set up by Conservative peer Michelle Mone had bagged £200 million in PPE contracts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mone, a lingerie tycoon, reportedly profited handsomely from the deal, sparking outrage in Westminster.

She was brilliantly lampooned in this clip by Hislop and Enfield:

Private Eye – Year in Review – Michelle Mone's jackpot win of a lifetime… pic.twitter.com/6zzawadywy — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 27, 2022

Watch the show in full below:

Related: Ukraine will restore ‘complete territorial integrity by spring 2023’