The Prime Minister is braced for further questions about what he knew about alleged lockdown parties in No 10 after MPs ordered a third investigation into the partygate affair.

Boris Johnson will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday as his tour of India continues.

Following the bilateral, he will face a press conference during which he is likely to be asked for his response to the Commons agreeing to instigate a probe into whether he lied to Parliament.

Back in the chamber Chris Bryant, the Labour MP for the Rhondda listed various times in which Conservative MPs had made some, shall we say, questionable remarks before making the his joke (we guess) remark in the Chamber.

He said: “Can we have a debate on geography and history lessons? I gather that one Conservative Member has recently stated that we are sending refugees to a ‘safe European country, Rwanda’.

Here he is:

Tory MP Tom Hunt: “I’ve often felt that offshore processing is the only way to truly tackle this issue”



Jo Coburn: “This is offshore processing to stay in Rwanda not here”



Tom Hunt: “To stay in a safe European country, Rwanda”#PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/RgY1YrBrYM — David (@Zero_4) April 19, 2022

“Another Conservative MP said that the Church of England was disestablished many years ago, which will come as news to the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, Her Majesty.”

“Many Government ministers have also said that we cannot change the prime minister during a time of war, despite the fact that we changed prime minister four times during the Afghan war, once during the first world war, the second world war and the second Boer war, and twice during the Peninsular war. Can we have a debate on the intelligence of Conservative Members?

Chris Bryant – Can we have a debate on geography & history, as one Tory MP(Tom Hunt) stated that we are sending refugees to a safe European country, Rwanda… so can we have a debate on the intelligence of Tory MPs. pic.twitter.com/AqNiIwlkvK — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 21, 2022

