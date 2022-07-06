Anti-Brexit bellower Steve Bray has been more of a nuisance to government representatives than ever today.

Bray approached Tory peer Lord Moylan as he walked outside the gates of Westminster.

“You are very active on Twitter?”, he said, which is true.

Here is one of his recent tweets:

I’ll be on @GBNEWS with @EamonnHolmes from 6.00 to 9.00 am tomorrow, exposing Remainer plots, explaining how much better a Cabinet we have this evening than we had this morning, speaking up for Brexit and batting for @BorisJohnson



You get three hours of me, on and off. Tune in. — Lord Moylan (@danielmgmoylan) July 5, 2022

He tells Bray he does his best “fighting socialism”.

Bray shot back: “Fighting democracy?”

Moylan replied saying he is “fighting for democracy”.

He then walks into a lamppost and Bray says: “Watch your head.”

Instant karma? You decide!

Watch

Lord Moylan just now at Parliament… How to keep your head when all around they are rolling….. pic.twitter.com/v5pqCWrvkw — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 5, 2022

