Steve Bray was up to his usual tricks outside Parliament this morning.

Susanna Reid and Ed Balls were treated to a rendition of ‘Bye Bye Boris’ as they broadcast live from Westminster.

It comes as the Conservative administration was thrown into turmoil by scores of resignations.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid both resigned their posts, while four parliamentary private secretaries quit their roles and the Conservative Party vice-chairman resigned live on TV.

Nadhim Zahawi was appointed chancellor late last night as Johnson signalled his intention to dig in.

Bray greeted him outside Millbank House to ask if his horses are ok.

The multi-millionaire chancellor was forced to repay fuel bills for family stables he claimed on Parliamentary expenses in 2013.

Thankfully, Bray was old enough to remember:

I had to ask Zahawi if his horses were ok. Just now at Millbank House pic.twitter.com/lyEI54oxhi — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 6, 2022

