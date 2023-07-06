Boris Johnson feigned sleeping during an interview when quizzed over the Chris Pincher scandal.

The former prime minister was put to task over the controversy that eventually brought down his administration by Julia Macfarlane on the One Decision podcast.

Pincher is facing a potentially by-election triggering eight-week suspension from the Commons after the standards watchdog upheld “profoundly damaging” groping allegations.

The Standards Committee said his conduct was “completely inappropriate” and “represented an abuse of power” in its report published on Thursday.

He was found to have groped two people at London’s exclusive Carlton club while he was the Conservative Government’s deputy chief whip last summer.

The committee found his actions were “unwanted, inappropriate and upsetting”, in what amounted to an “egregious case of sexual misconduct”.

Discussing the matter with Macfarlane Johnson pretended to sleep during her questioning.

Watch the clip in full below:

Whatever else Boris Johnson may or may not be, he is and has always been a fundamentally unserious person who appears to lack any ability to reflect upon his own behaviour and actions:pic.twitter.com/IthHSM21Wl — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) July 6, 2023

