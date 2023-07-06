Former Government whip Chris Pincher is facing a potentially by-election triggering eight-week suspension from the Commons after the standards watchdog upheld “profoundly damaging” groping allegations.

The Standards Committee said his conduct was “completely inappropriate” and “represented an abuse of power” in its report published on Thursday.

Mr Pincher was found to have groped two people at London’s exclusive Carlton club while he was the Conservative Government’s deputy chief whip last summer.

The committee found his actions were “unwanted, inappropriate and upsetting”, in what amounted to an “egregious case of sexual misconduct”.

One witness told the investigation that “the incident has significantly impacted me”, adding: “I have become increasingly anxious as a result of the incident.”

The committee said: “Mr Pincher’s conduct was completely inappropriate, profoundly damaging to the individuals concerned, and represented an abuse of power.”

It concluded that he broke the MPs’ code of conduct by behaving in a way that would cause “significant damage to the reputation and integrity” of the Commons.