Alopecia sufferers are increasingly turning to Hair Transplant in Turkey treatment. According to the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), Turkey is one of the most popular destinations for hair loss treatment in the world. In fact, according to ISHRS data, nearly 75% of all hair restoration surgeries performed worldwide take place in Turkey!

Turkey is the most popular destination for hair loss treatment in the world.

Turkey is one of the most popular destinations for hair loss treatment in the world. The country has a reputation for providing high quality medical services and is known as a place where people can receive advanced treatments at affordable prices.

Country has a large number of clinics that offer hair transplant in Turkey services, including both private clinics and public hospitals. The healthcare infrastructure in Turkey is well developed, with many different hospitals offering state-of-the-art technology and trained professionals who are able to perform any type of surgery (including transplants).

Hair transplant in Turkey is a permanent solution to hair loss. Unlike other treatments such as medication and tablets which are only temporary solutions, hair transplant in Turkey provides patients with a full head of hair unlike other treatments such as medication and tablets which are only temporary solutions.

Hair Transplant in Turkey: The Procedure

The procedure involves removing hair follicles from one part of the body and implanting them in another part of the body. For example, at one of the most visited clinic of Turkey, Vera Clinic, following techniques are used for hair transplant in Turkey:

FUE Hair Transplant

Sapphire FUE Hair Transplant

DHI Hair Transplant

Stem Cell Hair Transplant

Hair restoration surgery in Turkey is also less expensive than it is in other countries like the United States, Germany and the UK. The cost of a hair transplant procedure can vary depending on the size of your problem area and number of grafts needed.

In addition to being cheaper than some other countries, there are several reasons why so many people choose hair transplant in Turkey:

The country has an excellent reputation for quality medical care

Turkish surgeons have decades’ worth of experience performing these procedures

The country’s climate is ideal for recovering from surgery (good weather)

The cost of hair transplant in Turkey depends on factors like the number of grafts or follicles required to cover the entire bald area, whether or not follicular unit extraction (FUE) or strip harvesting will be used, whether grafts are taken from the recipient area of the scalp or from the back of your head, etc.

It is important to note that the cost of your treatment will vary depending on several factors including the number of grafts required for your particular case:

For instance, if you require 2,500 grafts to cover your entire bald area then expect to pay approximately $3,000 depending on the harvesting technique. This includes the cost of medical consultation fee as well as cost of procedure.

Conclusion

Are you looking for a treatment that will give you a full head of hair? Turkey is the place to go. Hair transplant in Turkey surgery is one of the most popular procedures for those suffering from alopecia and other forms of hair loss. You can get in touch with Vera Clinic to ask for a free consultation. The team at Vera Clinic can provide you with more information on how they can help if you’re interested in finding out more about their services.