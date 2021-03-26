Children’s minister Vicky Ford got the social media treatment yesterday after she appared to take credit for Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign in an interview with Good Morning Britain – in spite of the fact that she actually voted against it.
Pictures of the MP taking credit for the Manchester United star’s goals, discovering Penicillin and walking on the moon went viral after she claimed the footballer ‘didn’t have the impact we all think’ in a chat with Adil Ray and Susanna Reid.
Last October a campaign started by Rashford successfully changed the government’s mind on the free school meal campaign, which was overwhelmingly rejected when the motion was put forward by Labour.
One of the MPs who voted against it was the children’s minister herself, casting doubt over comments she made during her TV rounds yesterday.
You're the Children's Minister and you voted against free school meals for hungry children during a pandemic, @vickyford. https://t.co/ihuhgfTicY pic.twitter.com/RnK682fwDa— Angela Rayner 😷 (@AngelaRayner) March 25, 2021
In typical social media style her claims have, naturally, been embellished.
Here’s the best of the reaction so far:
Vicky Ford MP scoring a superb volley against Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/fHSBZRfxu4— Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧 (@mikegove12) March 25, 2021
very impressive 5-0 win for England tonight, well done Vicky Ford— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 25, 2021
Say what you like about Vicky Ford, but you have to admire the fact that she won women the right to vote, discovered Penicillin and was the first person on The Moon.— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 25, 2021
Vicky Ford is now saying that she scored all 18 of Marcus Rashford's goals for Man United this season. pic.twitter.com/5FxSCYv6r0— Henry Normal (@HenryNormalpoet) March 25, 2021
just looked up Tory minister Vicky Ford’s wikipedia and I did not know that she was also the first woman on the moon— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 25, 2021
I think you’ll find it was Vicky Ford.— David Rowe (@singapore_dave) March 26, 2021
Related: David Cameron being investigated for breaking lobbying law he introduced
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .