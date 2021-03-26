Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Friday 26 March 2021
A cloudy start with some showery rain possible but also some sunny spells. Becoming windier with a spell of rain through the afternoon clearing to bring further showers by evening. Maximum temperature 14 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<40%
