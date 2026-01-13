UKIP has officially applied to change its logo, and seems to be going for a much less subtle far-right vibe with the new look.

Last year, the the party that may have a genuine claim to being the most irrelevant in Britain, decided to launch a rebrand with a new logo and image.

They ditched the yellow and purple colour scheme, along with the pound logo that grew to prominence under the leadership of Nigel Farage.

READ NEXT: European magazine eviscerates Trump with genius cover

In it’s place is a new logo featuring swords and a slogan branding themselves as ‘the new right.’

Oh, and they seem to have adopted the Iron Cross, a symbol most commonly associated with the German military, particularly that of Nazi Germany.

UKIP have now officially submitted an application to the Electoral Commission to adopt the new logo, which has been branded “concerning” by some on social media.

NEW: @UKIP has submitted an application to the Electoral Commission to change its official logo.



And it’s ever so slightly concerning… 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ux6yYe7Nb9 — Angus Parsad-Wyatt (@anguswyatt) January 12, 2026

Many others were shocked by UKIP’s new logo, pointing out the obvious far-right and dare we say fascist vibes it is giving off.

They are far-right thugs. — Lyndy Mountain (@LyndyMountain) January 13, 2026

New ukip membership medals : pic.twitter.com/tyUudrOXkR — 100% Battery (@40_40vision) January 13, 2026

You HAVE to be kidding?

Will they be wearing white pointy hats too? 😳🤬 — Abigail Johnson ♿️ (@Nursey1994) January 13, 2026

With the departure of Nigel Farage a few years ago and Reform’s rise to prominence on the right of British politics, UKIP have clearly decided to veer further to the right.

Last year, their leader Nick Tenconi was condemned for performing a salute at an anti-immigrant rally which let’s just say was suspiciously similar to that which Elon Musk did at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Luckily, UKIP are at unprecedented levels of irrelevance and are a subject of mockery in British politics now.

At the Caerphilly by-election last year, the party finished last with just 79 votes.

Let’s keep it that way, shall we?