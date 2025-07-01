Everyone has pointed out the same thing after UKIP pledged to ‘deport Bob Vylan’ following their controversial Glastonbury set.

The pop-runk duo have made headline news after their performance at Worthy Farm where frontman Bobbie Vylan led the crowd in chants of “death, death to the IDF [Israel Defence Force]”.

READ NEXT: James O’Brien perfectly sums up Glastonbury controversy

The chants have caused fury from some – and have received much more coverage than the atrocities actually being carried out by the IDF in Gaza – and now UKIP have decided to hop on the anger bandwagon.

In a post on social media, the largely irrelevant political party pledged to deport Bob Vylan, accusing them of being “anti-white racists.”

But the post prompted many to ask where exactly UKIP would deport Bob Vylan to, considering the music duo are from Ipswich.

One person wrote on X: “Deport him to where, Ipswich to live with his white British mother?

Deport him to where, Ipswich to live with his white British mother? https://t.co/srewDtCUoc — Lateef 🙃 (@LateefSaka) June 30, 2025

Another commented: “Weird because he is British so I really feel you’re on a hiding to nowhere with this one. Or you are just admitting you are a racist.”

A third simply asked: “To where exactly?”

Someone else said “He IS home,” whilst another joked: “Well I hear Ipswich is quite nice this time of year.”

Can't you only deport him if he has dual citizenship? Otherwise he's going back to Ipswich I guess? — The Despatch Box (@UKDispatchBox) July 1, 2025

Well I hear Ipswich is quite nice this time of year. — Maverick1jgd #LUFC #FBPE (@wfmtea) July 1, 2025

to Ipswich? — GRUM .bsky.social🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@PlayGrum) July 1, 2025

How can you deport someone from Britain? — Allan Wild (@Allanwild) July 1, 2025

Well I hear Ipswich is quite nice this time of year. — Maverick1jgd #LUFC #FBPE (@wfmtea) July 1, 2025

On Facebook, comedian Man Behaving Dadly posted: “It’s interesting that UKIP have pledged to ‘Deport Bob Vylan,’ according to a Facebook post today.

“If they do somehow get into power and manage to send them back to their place of origin, The Home Office will arrest them and put them on a plane to … Ipswich.”

We shouldn’t really expect anything other than stupidity from UKIP though.