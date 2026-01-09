A Slovenian magazine has been praised for depicting Donald Trump with an oil Hitler-esque moustache in a eviscerating cover.

In the January 9 edition of Objectiv, a Slovenian weekly magazine-style supplement published by the newspaper Dnevnik, Trump features on the cover with crude oil dripping from his nose.

The picture is accompanied by the headline: “American attack on Venezuela.”

The cover comes in the wake of the US military action in Venezuela, when American forces captured then-president Nicolás Maduro.

READ NEXT: European leaders slam Trump for ‘destroying world order’ after leaving UN organisations

Whilst the US have claimed the operation was part of their war on drug-trafficking, many have questioned whether Venezuela’s vast oil reserves may also have had something to do with things.

Trump himself has made clear that US oil companies will will “fix” Venezuela’s oil infrastructure to “start making money for the country,” and in the aftermath of the operation share prices in a number of US oil firms soared.

At the same time, the ICE raids in Minnesota and the fatal shooting of a woman by an ICE agent this have prompted further accusations that Trump is pursuing a fascist agenda in the US.

And on the fact that Trump’s wife Melania is from Slovenia, and this might well be one of the all-time great magazine covers.

In a viral post on social media sharing the cover, one person praised the “amazing” magazine cover, adding: “[The] Slovenes cooked severely here.”