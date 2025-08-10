Yeah, this needs sending to VAR. UKIP leader Nick Tenconi has found himself at the centre of an almighty storm, after video footage of him performing a ‘straight-armed’ salute was shared online. Though sympathisers will claim plausible deniability, it’s not the first time he has performed this gesture.

UKIP leader accused of giving ‘questionable salute’ during anti-migrant protest

Tenconi had attended an anti-migrant protest in Portsmouth over the weekend. Equipped with a sound system and a few giddy supporters, he did what most right-wing leaders like to do these days, and copied Donald Trump – by mimicking his signature dance moves.

If that wasn’t nauseating enough, worse was to follow. In an abrupt movement, Mr. Tenconi then put his fist to his chest, before saluting his arm upwards. It is a near-perfect match for the gesture performed by Elon Musk in January 2025, which ended up causing global outrage.

Searchlight Magazine, who have been investigating the extreme-right for the best part of 50 years, say that this was a ‘clear and deliberate’ action. What’s more, UKIP’s main man initially posted the footage himself – indicating that he was happy to be associated with the salute.

‘Is this a proscribed act?’ – Nick Tenconi finds himself under fire

The chest-pumping, arm-raising salute appears to be a favourite of Tenconi’s as well. The UKIP leader has performed it at least twice during public appearances this year. Whether he will do it again in the near future remains to be seen – but this is the most high-profile incident so far.

Nazi salute at the end there. Is this a proscribed act @YvetteCooperMP https://t.co/B5T0roJ4s7 — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) August 9, 2025

Contrasts with Palestine Action arrests lead social media users to same conclusion

This all happened at the same time as police were arresting hundreds of protesters in Parliament Square, for showing their support towards Palestine Action. The group was controversially proscribed as a terrorist organisation in June – and critics now want UKIP to receive the same treatment…

These lot should be proscribed as a terrorist organisation. Nazi bastards https://t.co/9Jv3QIS9o9 — Liam ☭ (@LiamEFC8) August 10, 2025