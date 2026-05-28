There is a push from officials in Donald Trump’s administration for the president to appear on the $250 bill.

By now we know that Trump’s vanity and ego knows no bounds. For America, there could be no worse man to be in charge of the nation in the year they celebrate their 250th anniversary of independence.

Already this year, the White House has suggested Trump’s face appear on special limited-edition US passports as part of his administration’s ‘America250’ celebrations.

Now, he wants to appear on the currency as well.

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According to a report by the Washington Post, officials in the Trump administration have pressed the department responsible for printing the nation’s money to design a $250 bill featuring the president’s portrait.

Both current and former employees at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing told the publication they had been told to prepare prototypes of the note by U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach and his senior adviser, Mike Brown.

Should Trump get his way – because there’s no way this hasn’t come from him – he would become the first living person to appear on U.S. currency in more than 150 years.

Federal law currently only allows deceased people to appear on dollar bills, something introduced in 1866 after a Treasury bureaucrat appeared on a 5-cent note.

Breaking news: Trump administration officials have pressed the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring the president’s portrait, in what would be the first appearance of a living person on U.S. currency in more than 150 years. https://t.co/S8sqdKSB7i — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 28, 2026

Beach provided mock-ups of what the note could look like, which feature Trump at the centre of the bill between the signatures of the president and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The mock-up was designed by British painter Iain Alexander, who told the Post that he had spoken to Trump about it.

Legislation was introduced to Congress last year to allow Trump to appear on the $250 bill and commemorate the 250th anniversary.

So far, the legislation has languished though.

In a statement to the Post, a Treasury Department spokesperson said the printing office “is conducting appropriate planning and due diligence” in response to the proposed legislation.

“Should this legislative mandate be signed into law, the BEP is moving proactively to produce a $250 commemorative note which will appropriately recognize the 250th Anniversary of our great nation,” the statement said.