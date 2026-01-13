Reform UK have fallen to their lowest polling level since April last year, according to the latest data from YouGov.

In weekly voting intention polling carried out for Sky News and The Times, Nigel Farage’s party dropped two points to 24%.

Whilst this still puts them top of the polls, their lead is now at just four points, after the Tories mini-polling resurgence continued.

Kemi Badenoch’s party gained one point to land on 20%, and there was some positive news for the embattled Keir Starmer and Labour, who improved by two points to 19%.

Reacting to the data on X, Sky News’ deputy political editor Sam Coates said that the poll was the latest sign that Reform’s support may have peaked last year.

Acknowledging that one poll can always be an outlier, he added: “However, it is part of a broad downwards trend in Reform support since what appears to have been their peak around October.

“That coincides with the Conservative ratings starting some sort of recovery from rock bottom, and the salience of immigration starting to gradually decline on most important issue.”

Coates also noted that this polling was carried out before Nadhim Zahawi’s defection to Reform, a move that some believe could backfire for the party.

YouGov / Sky / Times weekly voting intention



CON 20% (+1),

LAB 19%(+2),

LDEM 16%(nc),

RefUK 24%(-2),

GRN 14%(-2)



Pollster note that the 24% – pre Zahawi defection – is the lowest for Reform since April. All usual caveats apply – it's one poll, wait to see if it's picked up… — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) January 13, 2026

This isn’t the only concerning YouGov polling for Farage this week.

On Monday, polling found that Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch and Ed Davey all beat Farage head-to-head when voters were asked who they thought would make the best prime minister.