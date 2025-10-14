Keir Starmer was awkwardly shunned by Donald Trump in front of world leaders at the Gaza peace summit.

World leaders gathered in Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday for a summit, during which Trump gave a speech in which he praised a number of nations for their roles in brokering a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

During the address, Starmer was stood almost directly behind the US president, who asked: “Where is United Kingdom, where’s our friend?”

As he looked over his shoulder, he saw the PM and invited him forward to shake his hand.

The pair exchanged a brief word, with Trump asking of everything is good with Starmer, and telling him it’s “very nice that you’re here.”

He then immediately turned away from Starmer to continue his speech, leaving the Labour leader awkwardly stood there, with Trump having not even used his name during the exchange.

Starmer then had to silently return to his original place, with his face telling its own story.

Watch Donald Trump embarrass Keir Starmer in front of the whole world pic.twitter.com/6KYyDsgXQT — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) October 14, 2025

This wasn’t the only strange interaction Trump had during the summit, with the president also enjoying a bizarre handshake with French president Emmanuel Macron…

And rambling about Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni being a “beautiful woman.”