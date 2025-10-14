Giorgia Meloni delivered a number of facial expression that perfectly encapsulate what it feels like to listen to Donald Trump speak.

World leaders gathered in Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday for a summit, during which Trump gave a speech in which he praised a number of nations for their roles in brokering a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

In typical Trump fashion, the speech was rambling and at times pretty nonsensical.

Stood directly behind Trump during the speech was Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni – and her face said it all throughout.

Reacting on social media, people were obsesses with her “unmatched facial expressions” just over Trump’s shoulder.

My thanks to whoever decided to put Giorgia Meloni and her unmatched facial expressions in the background of Trump's speech in Sharm pic.twitter.com/ZinTdzrmhI — Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) October 13, 2025

One particular part of the speech saw Trump ramble about the pronunciation of the word ‘Abraham’ and got his usual attack at the Biden administration in there.

A focus on Meloni’s face during this says all you need to know…

We are all Giorgia Meloni. pic.twitter.com/YockuKZJ4f — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) October 14, 2025

Meloni is the best, she’s like: “why I have to listen this MF again and pretend it’s interesting🙄” pic.twitter.com/L8yIJxGMAy — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) October 13, 2025

Meloni’s thoughts towards Trump probably weren’t improved when he turned around and started talking about what a “beautiful woman” she is.

Meloni doesn't exactly looked thrilled as Trump calls her "beautiful" pic.twitter.com/qfE3ooKN2I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2025

🚨BREAKING: Trump humiliates himself – and America – on the world stage again, rambling about his “political career being over” for calling the President of Italy a “beautiful young woman.”



This isn’t leadership. It’s a global f*cking embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/umQksUbvgW — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 13, 2025

And there may or may not be anything to read into the handshake shared by the two leaders, with Meloni’s non-plussed demeanour perhaps telling its own story.

I do love just how much Giorgia Meloni visibly despises Donald Trump.pic.twitter.com/XTCbjBKmJ4 — Moog (@a_toots) October 14, 2025

You can almost grasp the Italian for "I will personally unplug his life support one day" just by looking at Meloni's face. pic.twitter.com/miiZXL6KvP — Daractenus (@Daractenus) October 13, 2025

This wasn’t the only awkward handshake Trump had with world leader at the summit. He and French president Emmanuel Macron were locked in a 20-second long ‘bro shake’, with neither willing to give an inch in the latest weird handshake between the two males.