It is “inconceivable” that Nigel Farage was unaware of Nathan Gill’s pro-Russia statements during his time as an MEP, according to insiders.

Last month, Gill was convicted on eight counts of bribery for taking payments to make statements in favour of Russia while he was a Member of the European Parliament.

Gill, who was also Reform’s former leader in Wales, pleaded guilty to eight counts of bribery between 6 December 2018 and 18 July 2019. He took payments from a pro-Russian Ukrainian MP and close associate of one of Putin’s closest allies, Viktor Medvedchuk.

More than two weeks after his conviction, Farage came out and said he was “stunned” by Gill’s conviction, and claimed he was the “only one” in Reform who “really knew” him.

However, a report from Byline Times has said it is “inconceivable” that Farage wasn’t aware of Gill’s pro-Russian statements, according to insiders.

Photos show the Reform leader pictured with Nadia Borodi, a correspondent of a pro-Russian TV channel and wife of the man who paid Gill to make pro-Russian statement, Oleh Voloshyn. Borodi worked for Channel 112, owned by close Putin ally and pro-Russian Ukrainian MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

On one occasion, Farage took a photo with Borodi outside the European Parliament on the same day she had interviewed Gill for Channel 112 after he had spoken in parliament criticising Ukraine for threatening to ban the channel.

Byline Times reports that on “apparently the same day” Borodi took another picture of Farage holding a Brexit t-shirt reading “leave and let die.” According to sources, this picture was taken in Gill’s office.

The publication writes: