We love the Riding House chain, and as Ben Mole said in his recent review of brunch at their Rail House venue in Victoria “Super design, great atmosphere, excellent staff, and some nice twists on classic brunch all add up to the perfect weekend pitstop”.

Their Riding House Bloomsbury is equally beautiful and best of all is in the architectural wonder that is the Brunswick Centre – a modernist classic designed by Patrick Hodgkinson. A wonder around the Brunswick Centre is reason enough alone to justify a visit, but now there is a further reason to go and to go now.

The Brunswick Centre

It is because Riding House are launching a new barbecue series in collaboration with Anna De Costa. It starts with a one-night-only pop-up at Riding House featuring guest chef Anna De Costa which takes place on Thursday 16th October. It will showcasing two exclusive dishes that are bang on trend: Roast Chicken Africana and Grilled Wild Mushroom Sambal.

Anna De Costa

Despair not if you cannot make this Thursday, as the dishes will remain on the main menu for two weeks following the event.

And if you don’t know who Anna De Costa is then I have to ask what rock you have been hiding under, but anyway Ana is a chef whose culinary journey is deeply intertwined with the rich heritage of Macanese, Portuguese, and Chinese cuisine. Her cooking is a reflection of her multicultural upbringing, characterized by the bold flavors, intricate textures, and aromatic spices that define these traditions. With a deep respect for the past and an eye toward innovation, Ana seamlessly blends time-honored ingredients and techniques with contemporary influences, resulting in dishes that are both comforting and surprising.

Through FAT TEA, Ana has carved out a unique space in the culinary world, reviving and reimagining Macanese cuisine for a modern audience. Her supper club is not just a dining experience—it’s a cultural exploration, bringing people together over meals that tell a story of history, migration, and fusion. Her inventive approach has earned her widespread acclaim, attracting a loyal following of food lovers who appreciate both the authenticity and creativity in her work.

So now you know.

This event is part of Riding House’s exciting guest chef series which is focussed on giving oxygen to emerging culinary talent rather than reeling off the same old favourites. Got to like that approach.

https://www.riding.house/locations/bloomsburyRiding House Bloomsbury, Brunswick Centre & Bernard Street, London WC1N 1AF – 020 3829 8333

Anna De Costa

