Donald Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles was unable to hide her shock as he called for the USA to own Gaza “long-term” and have Palestinians resettled.

Speaking alongside Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the US president suggested that inhabitants in the besieged Middle Eastern territory should be “permanently resettled” in Egypt, Jordan and other countries.

He said Gaza is like “living in hell”, sitting next to the person who people have argued made it that way.

Trump added that there could be a “beautiful area” for Palestinians to resettle outside of the place they have called home for generations.

Asked whether he was willing to send US troops to fill a security vacuum in Gaza, Trump did not rule it out.

Trump’s comments have prompted outcry, with many suggesting that the president is effectively calling for ‘ethnic cleansing’ in the Middle Eastern region.

And it seems that as he was speaking, even his chief of staff Susie Wiles was unable to hide her astonishment at the words coming out of his mouth.

Lmao, look at Susie Wiles’ face when Trump says Palestinians shouldn’t go back to Gaza.



Just like every other CoS before her, she has zero control over this buffoon. pic.twitter.com/GSPpwzBjVo — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 4, 2025

per the look on Susie Wiles’ face, this is the exact moment that Trump told the Palestinians they should leave Gaza pic.twitter.com/MIvHX24hUT — Fraxis™️ (@FakeGayPolitics) February 5, 2025

Reacting on social media, some said it was the “new Fauci” moment, a reference to when Dr Anthony Fauci covered his face in 2020 as Trump spoke about Covid-19 during a press briefing.

Susie Wiles’ expression when Trump said that Gazans should not be allowed to return to Gaza is the new Fauci putting his hand to his face in the briefing room. pic.twitter.com/t6HlbdZGKv — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) February 5, 2025

