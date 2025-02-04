Donald Trump has seemingly managed to negotiate a deal with Canada that had already been agreed last year under Biden’s presidency.

On Feb 1, President Trump announced he would be imposing 25 per cent trade tariffs on imports from the US’s northerly neighbour.

Canada then responded by saying it would hit back with its own tariffs

But two days later, Canadian president Justin Trudeau announced he had reached an agreement with Trump to have the tariffs postponed for 30 days.

In a statement, Trudeau said this was thanks to Canada implementing a $1.3bn border plan, writing: “I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl.”

But it turns out this exact agreement had been negotiated back in December under the Biden administration. So effectively Canada managed to make a deal with Trump by agreeing to do something they were already doing.

Collins: He said that Canada is going to be implementing a $1.3 billion border plan, where they talk about reinforcing the border. I should note that's actually something that was announced back in December pic.twitter.com/1VpbXlsGO2 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 3, 2025

Reacting to the ‘deal’ on social media, some suggested Trump had been “played” by Canada, whilst others said it “more smokescreens and mirrors” from Trump.

More smokescreens and mirrors:



Canada first announced its $1.3 billion border plan on December 17, 2024, before any tariff discussions and before Trump was inaugurated.



Stop pretending Trump is some master negotiator. He literally threw world supply chains into panic over… pic.twitter.com/dVGnbRqNKC — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 3, 2025

HA! Donald Trump just got PLAYED by Canada. That $1.3 billion border plan that Trudeau agreed to today with Trump was actually announced in DECEMBER under President Biden. Canada agreed to do things they’re already doing and Trump dropped the tariffs for 30 days! pic.twitter.com/cNcG0qet3G — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 3, 2025

The funny part of all of this?



Trudeau announced the $1.3B border plan in December 2024.



Canada already has 8,500 front line employees in the Canada Border Services Agency



Trump got nothing out of Canada and looked for a way out when he realised the hole he dug himself. https://t.co/GF7vglOgFW — Julien Hoez (@JulienHoez) February 3, 2025

Related: WATCH: Canadian MP eviscerates ‘known predator’ Donald Trump