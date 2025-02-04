Donald Trump has seemingly managed to negotiate a deal with Canada that had already been agreed last year under Biden’s presidency.
On Feb 1, President Trump announced he would be imposing 25 per cent trade tariffs on imports from the US’s northerly neighbour.
Canada then responded by saying it would hit back with its own tariffs
But two days later, Canadian president Justin Trudeau announced he had reached an agreement with Trump to have the tariffs postponed for 30 days.
In a statement, Trudeau said this was thanks to Canada implementing a $1.3bn border plan, writing: “I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl.”
But it turns out this exact agreement had been negotiated back in December under the Biden administration. So effectively Canada managed to make a deal with Trump by agreeing to do something they were already doing.
Reacting to the ‘deal’ on social media, some suggested Trump had been “played” by Canada, whilst others said it “more smokescreens and mirrors” from Trump.
